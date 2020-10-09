Market cap of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] reaches 42.01M – now what?

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALJJ] price surged by 25.30 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on October 8, 2020 that ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Update For The Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Year Ended September 30, 2020 Guidance.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) (“ALJ”) announced that its results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2020 will be above previously provided guidance.

Jess Ravich, Chief Executive Officer of ALJ, said, “Results at Faneuil continued to improve in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 and benefited from the recent addition of state unemployment contracts. For Phoenix, results were stronger than expected for the fiscal fourth quarter due to higher volumes for trade components and books. As a result, we anticipate ALJ’s fiscal fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA to be above prior forecasts previously provided.”.

A sum of 2422376 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 375.69K shares. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.12 and dropped to a low of $0.93 until finishing in the latest session at $1.04.

Guru’s Opinion on ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALJJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALJJ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ALJJ Stock Performance Analysis:

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.48. With this latest performance, ALJJ shares gained by 7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALJJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8548, while it was recorded at 0.8724 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7928 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.60 and a Gross Margin at +17.40. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.50.

Return on Total Capital for ALJJ is now 3.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.02. Additionally, ALJJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] managed to generate an average of -$2,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.30% of ALJJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALJJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 356,184, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.90% of the total institutional ownership; WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 284,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in ALJJ stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.28 million in ALJJ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALJJ] by around 331,134 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,196,049 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 69,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,457,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALJJ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 310,967 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,044,307 shares during the same period.