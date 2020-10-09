Market Analysts see Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gaining to $101. Time to buy?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] closed the trading session at $92.54 on 10/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.14, while the highest price level was $92.93. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Hilton Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) will report third quarter 2020 financial results prior to the stock market open on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton’s president and chief executive officer, and Kevin Jacobs, Hilton’s chief financial officer & president, global development, will discuss the company’s performance and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting/quarterly-results/2020. Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 3909291. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 10148747.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.56 percent and weekly performance of 6.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, HLT reached to a volume of 2200475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $87.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on HLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

HLT stock trade performance evaluation

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.74 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.96, while it was recorded at 90.22 for the last single week of trading, and 85.79 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +22.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now 19.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,553.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of $5,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to -4.18%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,589 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 35,479,093, which is approximately 2.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,361,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.83 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 6.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 36,399,135 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 38,249,254 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 201,872,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,520,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,518,292 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 7,614,567 shares during the same period.