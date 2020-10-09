KBR Inc. [KBR] Stock trading around $23.59 per share: What’s Next?

KBR Inc. [NYSE: KBR] closed the trading session at $23.59 on 10/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.29, while the highest price level was $23.85. The company report on October 5, 2020 that KBR Completes Centauri Acquisition, Strengthening Military Space and Intelligence Capabilities.

KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) (“KBR”) announced today it has completed the acquisition of Centauri, LLC (“Centauri”), a leading independent provider of space, directed energy, and other advanced technology solutions to the United States intelligence community and Department of Defense, from Arlington Capital Partners.

This significant acquisition expands KBR’s military space and intelligence business and builds upon the company’s existing cybersecurity and missile defense solutions. Furthermore, the addition of Centauri advances KBR’s strategic transformation of becoming a leading provider of high-end, mission-critical technical services and solutions. Centauri has a long history of serving some of the U.S. government’s most important, challenging, and complex missions advancing national security priorities and KBR seeks to expand these customer relationships to diversify the company’s offerings in mission support services for defense and intelligence customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.66 percent and weekly performance of 6.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, KBR reached to a volume of 1556954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBR shares is $30.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for KBR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for KBR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $23, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on KBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KBR Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

KBR Inc. [KBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, KBR shares dropped by -5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for KBR Inc. [KBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.60, while it was recorded at 23.13 for the last single week of trading, and 23.73 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KBR Inc. [KBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +11.58. KBR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.58.

Return on Total Capital for KBR is now 9.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KBR Inc. [KBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.16. Additionally, KBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KBR Inc. [KBR] managed to generate an average of $7,214 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.KBR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KBR Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR Inc. go to 5.67%.

There are presently around $3,414 million, or 97.87% of KBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,631,189, which is approximately 2.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,640,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.78 million in KBR stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $207.12 million in KBR stock with ownership of nearly 8.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KBR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in KBR Inc. [NYSE:KBR] by around 19,714,475 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 16,544,316 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 108,457,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,716,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,300,957 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,553,688 shares during the same period.