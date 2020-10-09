JP Morgan lifts Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ: CMRX] closed the trading session at $3.02 on 10/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.56, while the highest price level was $3.18. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Chimerix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:.

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference: Chimerix will present a corporate overview on Monday, September 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET and participate in investor meetings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.77 percent and weekly performance of 21.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 109.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 464.38K shares, CMRX reached to a volume of 1667248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chimerix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Chimerix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on CMRX stock. On February 23, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CMRX shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimerix Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

CMRX stock trade performance evaluation

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.29. With this latest performance, CMRX shares gained by 31.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 2.43 for the last 200 days.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -361.31. Chimerix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -899.24.

Return on Total Capital for CMRX is now -31.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.77. Additionally, CMRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] managed to generate an average of -$2,618,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Chimerix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chimerix Inc. posted -1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -472.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMRX.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $87 million, or 52.00% of CMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,873,207, which is approximately -2.333% of the company’s market cap and around 17.96% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,958,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.93 million in CMRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.24 million in CMRX stock with ownership of nearly -3.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimerix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX] by around 4,655,165 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 6,014,581 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 18,294,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,964,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,389,196 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,388,372 shares during the same period.