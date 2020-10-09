Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Stock trading around $14.54 per share: What’s Next?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] traded at a high on 10/08/20, posting a 0.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.54. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on October 20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the “Company”), will announce third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th, with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-900-1527 from the United States and Canada, and 236-384-2052 from outside the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the conference ID 5958519 and should call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on October 20th.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2101031 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Graphic Packaging Holding Company stands at 2.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.72%.

The market cap for GPK stock reached $4.05 billion, with 279.90 million shares outstanding and 276.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 2101031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $17.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has GPK stock performed recently?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.99 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.21, while it was recorded at 14.34 for the last single week of trading, and 14.19 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.26 and a Gross Margin at +17.78. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.36.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 10.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.30. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $11,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 17.20%.

Insider trade positions for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

There are presently around $3,949 million, or 99.80% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,200,901, which is approximately -6.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,235,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.53 million in GPK stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $202.2 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly 22.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 35,030,434 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 37,992,390 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 198,559,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,582,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,376,119 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 17,450,785 shares during the same period.