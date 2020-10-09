For Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD], Truist sees a rise to $95. What next?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.81%. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its third quarter 2020 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the third quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Over the last 12 months, PXD stock dropped by -29.27%. The one-year Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.51. The average equity rating for PXD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.37 billion, with 165.00 million shares outstanding and 162.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, PXD stock reached a trading volume of 1187688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $132.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $130, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on PXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PXD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, PXD shares dropped by -7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.18 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.77, while it was recorded at 88.46 for the last single week of trading, and 102.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pioneer Natural Resources Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.88 and a Gross Margin at +23.23. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.79.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 13.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.41. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of $324,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PXD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted 1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.99/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 11.18%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,392 million, or 92.80% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,019,576, which is approximately 12.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,249,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in PXD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $876.36 million in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 6.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 18,691,337 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 17,805,188 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 113,170,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,666,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,877,424 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,644,319 shares during the same period.