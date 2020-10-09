DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] Is Currently 0.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] traded at a high on 10/08/20, posting a 0.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.57. The company report on October 8, 2020 that DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Business Announces New Energy Storage System (ESS) Product Line.

New ESS Provides Comprehensive Solution for Home and Small Businesses.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW” or the “Company”) announced today that Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), its power electronics business, has released the details of its new Energy Storage System (ESS) product line, that the Company believes is well-suited for homes and small commercial buildings. The new ESS solution can be coupled with Photovoltaic (“PV”) solar systems or can be used off-grid, grid-tied or as a string inverter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30759468 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DPW Holdings Inc. stands at 17.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.12%.

The market cap for DPW stock reached $24.90 million, with 11.47 million shares outstanding and 9.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 30759468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for DPW Holdings Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has DPW stock performed recently?

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.80. With this latest performance, DPW shares gained by 17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.24 for DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 1.66 for the last 200 days.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. DPW Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.DPW Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 25,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in DPW stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $59000.0 in DPW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DPW Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 50,977 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 29,496 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 43,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,973 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 29,496 shares during the same period.