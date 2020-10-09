Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] Revenue clocked in at $166.76 billion, up 24.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] traded at a high on 10/08/20, posting a 0.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $365.09. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports September Sales Results.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $16.84 billion for the retail month of September, the five weeks ended October 5, 2020, an increase of 16.9 percent from $14.41 billion last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1771029 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Costco Wholesale Corporation stands at 1.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.80%.

The market cap for COST stock reached $162.66 billion, with 442.32 million shares outstanding and 440.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, COST reached a trading volume of 1771029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $363.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $385 to $390. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $355 to $385, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on COST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 6.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 53.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has COST stock performed recently?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 344.31, while it was recorded at 360.01 for the last single week of trading, and 315.60 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.29 and a Gross Margin at +13.09. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 21.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.61. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 108.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.30.Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation posted 1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 7.05%.

Insider trade positions for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]

There are presently around $111,929 million, or 71.10% of COST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,934,811, which is approximately -3.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,263,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.05 billion in COST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.72 billion in COST stock with ownership of nearly 0.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1,078 institutional holders increased their position in Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST] by around 16,607,074 shares. Additionally, 862 investors decreased positions by around 18,818,824 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 271,152,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,578,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COST stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,120,069 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 2,224,053 shares during the same period.