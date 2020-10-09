Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] stock Initiated by Seaport Global Securities analyst, price target now $51

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] gained 1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $48.85 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2020 that ADM and Spiber to Partner on Production of Innovative Biobased Polymers.

ADM (NYSE: ADM) and Spiber Inc. (Spiber) today announced an agreement to expand the production of Spiber’s innovative Brewed Protein™ polymers for use in apparel and other consumer products. The collaboration will combine Spiber’s cutting-edge structural protein fermentation technology with ADM’s deep expertise in large-scale fermentation technologies, engineering, operations and extensive agricultural supply chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005655/en/.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company represents 561.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.06 billion with the latest information. ADM stock price has been found in the range of $48.30 to $48.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, ADM reached a trading volume of 2410404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $40 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on ADM stock. On March 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ADM shares from 38 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for ADM stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.98 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.46, while it was recorded at 47.86 for the last single week of trading, and 41.04 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.60 and a Gross Margin at +6.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for ADM is now 5.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.42. Additionally, ADM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] managed to generate an average of $36,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to -8.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

There are presently around $21,451 million, or 80.30% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO with ownership of 51,214,613, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,172,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.84 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly -2.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 31,172,415 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 22,728,901 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 385,218,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,119,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,062,361 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,202,301 shares during the same period.