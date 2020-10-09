ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 billion, up 50.41% YTD: What’s Next?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] traded at a high on 10/07/20, posting a 3.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.74. The company report on October 8, 2020 that IAC Monthly Metrics Available on Company’s IR Site.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for September, including metrics for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), on the investor relations section of IAC’s website at https://www.iac.com/investor-relations/overview/.

About ANGI Homeservices ANGI Homeservices Inc. turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 230,000 U.S. service professionals actively seek consumers matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices’ platforms and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 25 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie’s List®, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2862545 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ANGI Homeservices Inc. stands at 5.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.10%.

The market cap for ANGI stock reached $6.45 billion, with 495.77 million shares outstanding and 73.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, ANGI reached a trading volume of 2862545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $16.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ANGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ANGI Homeservices Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has ANGI stock performed recently?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.83. With this latest performance, ANGI shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.12, while it was recorded at 12.42 for the last single week of trading, and 10.15 for the last 200 days.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.30. ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now 2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.78. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] managed to generate an average of $6,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANGI.

Insider trade positions for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]

There are presently around $1,276 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 6,925,083, which is approximately -36.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,583,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.88 million in ANGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $78.32 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly -10.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ANGI Homeservices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 33,872,841 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 24,553,934 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 41,706,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,133,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,433,226 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,099,005 shares during the same period.