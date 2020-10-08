why Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $113.83

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] closed the trading session at $111.31 on 10/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $109.38, while the highest price level was $113.87.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 291.94 percent and weekly performance of 10.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 303.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 78.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.95M shares, PTON reached to a volume of 19384598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $113.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $105 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $120, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PTON stock. On September 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 105 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 6.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTON in the course of the last twelve months was 142.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

PTON stock trade performance evaluation

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.79. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 38.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 303.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 373.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.32 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.40, while it was recorded at 106.80 for the last single week of trading, and 48.36 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.12 and a Gross Margin at +44.72. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$19,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. posted -1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -193.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peloton Interactive Inc. go to -6.10%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,817 million, or 71.40% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 17,014,074, which is approximately -2.584% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,283,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in PTON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.64 billion in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 317.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 74,965,277 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 23,456,109 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 70,633,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,054,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,493,102 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 7,370,464 shares during the same period.