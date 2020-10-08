why e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.78

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE: ELF] closed the trading session at $20.50 on 10/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.0827, while the highest price level was $21.0299. The company report on September 30, 2020 that e.l.f. Cosmetics Announces Tove Lo as the Latest Artist to Honor the Next Generation of Music and Beauty with ‘Beautyscape 5.0: The Remix’.

Three beauty enthusiasts offered the chance to create e.l.f.’s new music-inspired beauty collection .

Event includes mentor partnership with Girls Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.09 percent and weekly performance of 11.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 85.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 722.32K shares, ELF reached to a volume of 2805879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELF shares is $23.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $20, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ELF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELF in the course of the last twelve months was 29.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ELF stock trade performance evaluation

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.59. With this latest performance, ELF shares gained by 10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.68 for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.98, while it was recorded at 19.63 for the last single week of trading, and 16.18 for the last 200 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.47 and a Gross Margin at +57.21. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.32.

Return on Total Capital for ELF is now 6.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.17. Additionally, ELF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] managed to generate an average of $85,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. go to 7.15%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $908 million, or 90.50% of ELF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,884,539, which is approximately 16.141% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 3,560,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.0 million in ELF stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $50.04 million in ELF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE:ELF] by around 10,161,838 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 8,515,128 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 25,606,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,283,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELF stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,060,693 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,152,146 shares during the same period.