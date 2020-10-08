why Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $167.14

Bandwidth Inc. [NASDAQ: BAND] closed the trading session at $171.57 on 10/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $169.04, while the highest price level was $178.95. The company report on September 18, 2020 that Bandwidth Finalizes STIR/SHAKEN Interoperability with T-Mobile for Legacy Sprint Customers.

The two providers now exchange authenticated traffic in the fight against illegal robocalling.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, today announced the completion of testing and launch of STIR/SHAKEN interoperability with T-Mobile for legacy Sprint customers, now that Sprint is part of T-Mobile. The exchange of validated traffic between the two providers will help to protect millions of consumers and the legitimate businesses that serve them against malicious and fraudulent robocalling.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 167.87 percent and weekly performance of -1.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 135.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 441.40K shares, BAND reached to a volume of 1106654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAND shares is $167.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAND stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bandwidth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Bandwidth Inc. stock. On May 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BAND shares from 85 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bandwidth Inc. is set at 9.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.15.

BAND stock trade performance evaluation

Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, BAND shares gained by 18.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.67, while it was recorded at 179.95 for the last single week of trading, and 106.73 for the last 200 days.

Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.49 and a Gross Margin at +45.35. Bandwidth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.07.

Return on Total Capital for BAND is now -8.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.16. Additionally, BAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] managed to generate an average of $3,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Bandwidth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bandwidth Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAND.

Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,724 million, or 98.28% of BAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAND stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,972,700, which is approximately 15.415% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,691,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.15 million in BAND stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $242.19 million in BAND stock with ownership of nearly -24.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bandwidth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Bandwidth Inc. [NASDAQ:BAND] by around 4,822,798 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 3,525,287 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 13,359,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,707,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAND stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 935,585 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 639,251 shares during the same period.