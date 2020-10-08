Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] Stock trading around $43.08 per share: What’s Next?

Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE: VSLR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.72%. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Vivint Solar, Inc..

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Vivint Solar, Inc. (“Vivint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSLR) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Vivint by Sunrun Inc. (“Sunrun”) and Viking Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”) announced on July 6, 2020 (the “Complaint”). The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Vivint, its Board of Directors (the “Board”), Sunrun, and Merger Sub, is captioned Wolf v. Vivint Solar, Inc., Case No. 1:20-cv-01111 (D. Del.).

Over the last 12 months, VSLR stock rose by 503.36%. The one-year Vivint Solar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -111.38. The average equity rating for VSLR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.66 billion, with 124.84 million shares outstanding and 121.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, VSLR stock reached a trading volume of 10139492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSLR shares is $20.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Vivint Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Vivint Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on VSLR stock. On May 07, 2019, analysts increased their price target for VSLR shares from 4.25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivint Solar Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

VSLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, VSLR shares gained by 52.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 689.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 503.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.51 for Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.44, while it was recorded at 43.06 for the last single week of trading, and 14.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vivint Solar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. Vivint Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.96.

Return on Total Capital for VSLR is now -10.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 799.04. Additionally, VSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 782.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] managed to generate an average of -$34,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Vivint Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

VSLR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vivint Solar Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSLR.

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,265 million, or 96.00% of VSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSLR stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 69,619,557, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,453,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $751.91 million in VSLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $154.29 million in VSLR stock with ownership of nearly 15.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vivint Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE:VSLR] by around 9,429,244 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 7,502,731 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 105,278,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,210,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSLR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,369,411 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,917,249 shares during the same period.