Virtusa Corporation [VRTU] is 10.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virtusa Corporation [NASDAQ: VRTU] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $50.84 during the day while it closed the day at $50.26. The company report on October 8, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating the Following Companies; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – WPX, VRTU, MR, AMAG.

Virtusa Corporation stock has also gained 2.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRTU stock has inclined by 67.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 67.81% and gained 10.88% year-on date.

The market cap for VRTU stock reached $1.53 billion, with 30.17 million shares outstanding and 24.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 493.56K shares, VRTU reached a trading volume of 1585082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Virtusa Corporation [VRTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTU shares is $49.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Virtusa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price from $38 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Virtusa Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virtusa Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

VRTU stock trade performance evaluation

Virtusa Corporation [VRTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, VRTU shares gained by 26.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.80 for Virtusa Corporation [VRTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.66, while it was recorded at 49.62 for the last single week of trading, and 37.71 for the last 200 days.

Virtusa Corporation [VRTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virtusa Corporation [VRTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.93 and a Gross Margin at +26.68. Virtusa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.65.

Return on Total Capital for VRTU is now 8.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virtusa Corporation [VRTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.85. Additionally, VRTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virtusa Corporation [VRTU] managed to generate an average of $2,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Virtusa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Virtusa Corporation [VRTU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virtusa Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virtusa Corporation go to 14.00%.

Virtusa Corporation [VRTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,402 million, or 96.40% of VRTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,518,069, which is approximately 3.336% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,517,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.55 million in VRTU stocks shares; and NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., currently with $115.0 million in VRTU stock with ownership of nearly 58.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virtusa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Virtusa Corporation [NASDAQ:VRTU] by around 2,299,737 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 3,279,950 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 22,319,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,899,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTU stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 581,482 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 977,010 shares during the same period.