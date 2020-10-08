Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] Stock trading around $145.79 per share: What’s Next?

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ: TSCO] jumped around 4.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $145.79 at the close of the session, up 2.84%. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Tractor Supply Company Kicks Off Annual Fall Paper Clover Campaign.

Fundraiser to be held October 7-18, generating support for 4-H youth development programs across the country.

Tractor Supply Company has announced its fall 2020 Paper Clover fundraising campaign, marking the 10th year of the semi-annual event. The fundraiser is held in partnership with National 4-H Council to raise money for 4-H programming. All funds will directly support 4-H, with 90 percent used to fund state-level scholarships to 4-H camps and leadership experiences.

Tractor Supply Company stock is now 56.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSCO Stock saw the intraday high of $147.395 and lowest of $142.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 155.56, which means current price is +128.19% above from all time high which was touched on 08/27/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, TSCO reached a trading volume of 1288954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSCO shares is $154.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Tractor Supply Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Tractor Supply Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $162, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on TSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tractor Supply Company is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has TSCO stock performed recently?

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, TSCO shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.10, while it was recorded at 142.93 for the last single week of trading, and 114.60 for the last 200 days.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +32.04. Tractor Supply Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.73.

Return on Total Capital for TSCO is now 23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.88. Additionally, TSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] managed to generate an average of $16,787 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4,063.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.97.Tractor Supply Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tractor Supply Company posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tractor Supply Company go to 16.65%.

Insider trade positions for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]

There are presently around $14,677 million, or 89.10% of TSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,783,872, which is approximately -2.499% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,040,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in TSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $786.94 million in TSCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tractor Supply Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ:TSCO] by around 12,927,938 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 11,350,133 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 76,396,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,675,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSCO stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,599,784 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,413,267 shares during the same period.