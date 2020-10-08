Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] moved up 2.36: Why It’s Important

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] closed the trading session at $222.85 on 10/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $221.1897, while the highest price level was $230.8699. The company report on September 21, 2020 that Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Sally.

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to residents, first responders and others directly impacted by Hurricane Sally and the devastating floods that have affected the area as a result. Individuals from the hardest hit areas in Alabama and Florida, as well as those located in Georgia and the Carolinas who are now being displaced can seek treatment from a board-certified, state licensed physician for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.

“Especially during this hurricane season, as communities are already navigating an active pandemic, we want to make sure that those who are faced with the devastation of natural disasters are keeping their health front and center and know how to get care,” said Dr. Lewis Levy, FACP, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health. “Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, as residents from evacuated areas seek to stay healthy when healthcare facilities and providers may also possibly be affected and unable to meet all care needs.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 166.18 percent and weekly performance of 1.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, TDOC reached to a volume of 2305308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $241.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $249, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 11.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 323.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.40.

TDOC stock trade performance evaluation

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 15.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 239.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.28, while it was recorded at 221.61 for the last single week of trading, and 167.06 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.12 and a Gross Margin at +59.62. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.87.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.40. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$41,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to -0.92%.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,940 million, or 89.00% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,922,160, which is approximately 1.408% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,769,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.33 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 3.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 12,942,428 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 15,507,777 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 43,078,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,528,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,757,484 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,970,895 shares during the same period.