Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $1.80

Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX: XPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 41.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 54.30%. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Solitario Presents at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Virtual Global Investment Conference.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (“Solitario”) (NYSE American:XPL) (TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Virtual Global Investment Conference. President and CEO, Chris Herald will deliver an online presentation and corporate update on Wednesday, September 16th at 1:30pm EDT. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/xpl/1494164.

About Solitario.

Over the last 12 months, XPL stock rose by 115.13%.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.30 million, with 58.12 million shares outstanding and 48.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 386.17K shares, XPL stock reached a trading volume of 40568659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Solitario Zinc Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solitario Zinc Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

XPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.30. With this latest performance, XPL shares gained by 58.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.30 for Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4027, while it was recorded at 0.4586 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3119 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solitario Zinc Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -685.54. Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -806.13.

Return on Total Capital for XPL is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.20. Additionally, XPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] managed to generate an average of -$1,096,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Solitario Zinc Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.20 and a Current Ratio set at 32.20.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.40% of XPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 600,416, which is approximately 43.974% of the company’s market cap and around 16.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 443,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in XPL stocks shares; and FRUTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, currently with $0.12 million in XPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solitario Zinc Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX:XPL] by around 311,721 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 503,441 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,232,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,048,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,001 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 464,972 shares during the same period.