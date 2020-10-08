Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain 58.74% so far this year. What now?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.58%. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Roku / Harris Poll Holiday Survey Results Find Americans Plan to Spend More on Gifts This Year and Now Spend More Time Streaming Than Watching Traditional Pay TV Making OTT Advertising a Key Marketing Channel This Holiday Season.

Survey Reveals Dramatic Impact of Pandemic on Consumer Holiday Shopping Priorities and Content Consumption.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced findings from its 2020 Holiday Consumer Shopping study in partnership with The Harris Poll, offering new insights into the rapidly evolving U.S. consumer shopping landscape as the country heads towards its first holiday season since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The findings of the survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults also offers a deep look at consumers’ shopping priorities and their shifting media consumption habits to help guide marketing campaigns this holiday season.

Over the last 12 months, ROKU stock rose by 96.81%. The one-year Roku Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.54. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.55 billion, with 122.61 million shares outstanding and 105.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, ROKU stock reached a trading volume of 5153616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $173.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 10.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.67.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.58. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 30.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.37 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.36, while it was recorded at 204.38 for the last single week of trading, and 131.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.31.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.02. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$36,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ROKU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,448 million, or 72.00% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,151,517, which is approximately 8.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,525,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.22 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 16.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 15,147,603 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 9,397,794 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 52,837,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,382,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,168,836 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,681,982 shares during the same period.