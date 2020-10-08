Raymond James lifts Brinker International Inc. [EAT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] jumped around 2.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $45.04 at the close of the session, up 4.87%. The company report on October 1, 2020 that Grab Your Crayons Because Chili’s Annual CREATE-A-PEPPER Campaign Is Back Baby.

Brinker International Inc. stock is now 7.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EAT Stock saw the intraday high of $45.27 and lowest of $43.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.61, which means current price is +543.43% above from all time high which was touched on 09/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, EAT reached a trading volume of 1929673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $44.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $42, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on EAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has EAT stock performed recently?

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, EAT shares gained by 2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 206.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.89, while it was recorded at 43.63 for the last single week of trading, and 30.68 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.57 and a Gross Margin at +8.00. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.79.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.20. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 124.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brinker International Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 8.47%.

Insider trade positions for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

There are presently around $2,003 million, or 99.50% of EAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,771,519, which is approximately 54.536% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,775,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.09 million in EAT stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $131.91 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 17,079,954 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 8,649,033 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 18,745,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,474,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,238,427 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,218,606 shares during the same period.