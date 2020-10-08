Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Stock trading around $43.36 per share: What’s Next?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $44.09 during the day while it closed the day at $43.36. The company report on September 29, 2020 that INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Pinterest, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – PINS.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest”) (NYSE: PINS) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Pinterest and its shareholders. If you are a Pinterest shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Pinterest’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Pinterest in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Pinterest, and whether Pinterest has suffered damages as a result.

Pinterest Inc. stock has also gained 4.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PINS stock has inclined by 58.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 157.64% and gained 132.62% year-on date.

The market cap for PINS stock reached $26.46 billion, with 586.74 million shares outstanding and 459.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.52M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 9343804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $38.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $35, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock. On August 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PINS shares from 34 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 5752.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.80.

PINS stock trade performance evaluation

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 27.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.77 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.54, while it was recorded at 43.76 for the last single week of trading, and 24.26 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.59. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.13.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -85.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.87. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$614,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,273 million, or 70.10% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,134,965, which is approximately 30.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 18,877,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $818.52 million in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $725.78 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 153.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 107,304,255 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 54,559,000 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 167,311,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,174,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,315,427 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 13,441,064 shares during the same period.