Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $45

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE: PFGC] gained 0.76% or 0.27 points to close at $36.01 with a heavy trading volume of 1071897 shares.

It opened the trading session at $36.40, the shares rose to $37.69 and dropped to $36.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PFGC points out that the company has recorded 39.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -385.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, PFGC reached to a volume of 1071897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFGC shares is $42.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Performance Food Group Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Performance Food Group Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on PFGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performance Food Group Company is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFGC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PFGC stock

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, PFGC shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.31, while it was recorded at 35.60 for the last single week of trading, and 34.32 for the last 200 days.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.39 and a Gross Margin at +10.34. Performance Food Group Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.45.

Return on Total Capital for PFGC is now -2.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.19. Additionally, PFGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] managed to generate an average of -$5,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.99.Performance Food Group Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Performance Food Group Company posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performance Food Group Company go to 23.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]

There are presently around $4,678 million, or 99.70% of PFGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFGC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,871,474, which is approximately 49.197% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 18,535,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $667.47 million in PFGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $440.12 million in PFGC stock with ownership of nearly 6.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Performance Food Group Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Performance Food Group Company [NYSE:PFGC] by around 27,909,431 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 13,183,230 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 88,810,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,902,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFGC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,217,363 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,122,187 shares during the same period.