Oppenheimer slashes price target on Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] – find out why.

Purple Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPL] closed the trading session at $27.79 on 10/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.07, while the highest price level was $28.11. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Purple Innovation, Inc. Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering of Class A Common Stock and Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option.

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) (“Purple”), the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today announced the closing of the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 13,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock sold by InnoHold, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), which includes the full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase up to 1,773,913 additional shares, at a price of $18.50 per share, for total gross proceeds to the Selling Stockholder of approximately $251.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Purple did not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and did not receive any proceeds from the offering.

BofA Securities acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 219.06 percent and weekly performance of 11.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 348.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 50.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, PRPL reached to a volume of 2420026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRPL shares is $28.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Purple Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Purple Innovation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on PRPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Purple Innovation Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRPL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PRPL stock trade performance evaluation

Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.79. With this latest performance, PRPL shares gained by 49.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 348.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 345.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.93 for Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.58, while it was recorded at 25.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.12 for the last 200 days.

Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.79 and a Gross Margin at +44.12. Purple Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.94.

Return on Total Capital for PRPL is now 64.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Additionally, PRPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] managed to generate an average of -$3,781 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.90.Purple Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Purple Innovation Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Purple Innovation Inc. go to 42.10%.

Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $966 million, or 66.80% of PRPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPL stocks are: COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10,029,975, which is approximately 21.928% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 2,700,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.05 million in PRPL stocks shares; and HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $54.11 million in PRPL stock with ownership of nearly 78.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Purple Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Purple Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPL] by around 15,404,176 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,411,124 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 17,957,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,772,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,297,636 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 565,366 shares during the same period.