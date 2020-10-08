Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] is 173.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] traded at a high on 10/07/20, posting a 28.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.82. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Ocular Therapeutix Announces Preliminary Net Product Revenue of $5.8 Million to $5.9 Million for Third Quarter 2020, Representing Greater Than a 250% Increase Over the Previous Quarter.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today reported preliminary, unaudited net product revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The Company is reporting preliminary third quarter 2020 total net product revenue of $5.8 to 5.9 million, representing a greater than 250 % sequential increase over the second quarter. Net product revenue of DEXTENZA® (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4mg and ReSure® Sealant for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, are estimated at $5.3 to 5.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively, reflecting individual product quarterly sequential growth of net product revenue of approximately 280% and 150%, respectively. The Company expects to announce financial results for the third quarter 2020 and to provide a business update on November 5, 2020 and discuss its quarterly results in a conference call following the close of market the same day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7265289 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stands at 8.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.17%.

The market cap for OCUL stock reached $670.19 million, with 57.37 million shares outstanding and 54.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 737.94K shares, OCUL reached a trading volume of 7265289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on OCUL stock. On May 21, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for OCUL shares from 11 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 120.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

How has OCUL stock performed recently?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.18. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 36.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 268.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.34 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.41, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 6.62 for the last 200 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2029.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2043.34.

Return on Total Capital for OCUL is now -147.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -535.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -113.81. Additionally, OCUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] managed to generate an average of -$536,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUL.

Insider trade positions for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]

There are presently around $419 million, or 62.10% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 5,984,200, which is approximately 16.822% of the company’s market cap and around 9.89% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMER ROAD LLC, holding 5,618,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.79 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39.14 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly 26.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 11,650,838 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,532,799 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 25,495,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,678,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,602,023 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 178,646 shares during the same period.