NovoCure Limited [NVCR] Revenue clocked in at $409.00 million, up 50.73% YTD: What’s Next?

NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ: NVCR] closed the trading session at $127.02 on 10/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $123.00, while the highest price level was $129.41. The company report on October 2, 2020 that Novocure to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open. Novocure’s management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, at 8 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing 855-442-6895 for domestic callers and 509-960-9037 for international callers, using the conference ID 5453859.

The webcast and earnings slides presented during the webcast can be accessed live from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for at least 14 days following the call. Novocure has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.73 percent and weekly performance of 14.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 82.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 54.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 111.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 939.27K shares, NVCR reached to a volume of 1194587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NovoCure Limited [NVCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVCR shares is $112.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for NovoCure Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for NovoCure Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on NVCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovoCure Limited is set at 5.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVCR in the course of the last twelve months was 596.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

NVCR stock trade performance evaluation

NovoCure Limited [NVCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.11. With this latest performance, NVCR shares gained by 54.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.54 for NovoCure Limited [NVCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.30, while it was recorded at 117.89 for the last single week of trading, and 76.36 for the last 200 days.

NovoCure Limited [NVCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovoCure Limited [NVCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.17 and a Gross Margin at +74.87. NovoCure Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.06.

Return on Total Capital for NVCR is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.23. Additionally, NVCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] managed to generate an average of -$9,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.NovoCure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NovoCure Limited [NVCR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovoCure Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVCR.

NovoCure Limited [NVCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,780 million, or 69.20% of NVCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVCR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,438,534, which is approximately -11.83% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,903,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in NVCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $949.43 million in NVCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovoCure Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ:NVCR] by around 8,848,408 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 10,154,113 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 50,119,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,121,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVCR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,402,854 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,642,003 shares during the same period.