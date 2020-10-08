Market cap of Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] reaches 12.68B – now what?

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] gained 2.84% or 3.01 points to close at $108.85 with a heavy trading volume of 1091384 shares. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Royal Canadian Navy Partners with ZEN Graphene and Evercloak to Test Graphene Oxide Dehumidification Membrane Technology.

Thunder Bay, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 30, 2020) – ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) (“ZEN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Naval Material Technology Management (NMTM) section of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) has partnered with ZEN and Evercloak Inc. (Evercloak) as a testing organization, and has agreed to provide in-kind donations of test services from the Naval Engineering Test Establishment (NETE). The tests will compare the efficiency of an HVAC unit produced with the Evercloak dehumidification membrane technology to the incumbent HVAC system that is currently in use on the RCN’s Halifax-class frigates.

Evercloak is evaluating the advantages of its dehumidification membrane technology against the current dehumidification system used by the RCN. Based on lab testing and modelling, Evercloak estimates up to 75% energy savings and anticipates that the equipment will have a smaller footprint and also require minimal maintenance as there will be fewer parts to replace.

It opened the trading session at $107.16, the shares rose to $109.72 and dropped to $107.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZEN points out that the company has recorded 62.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -116.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ZEN reached to a volume of 1091384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $109.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.56.

Trading performance analysis for ZEN stock

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, ZEN shares gained by 14.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.76 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.39, while it was recorded at 105.57 for the last single week of trading, and 83.32 for the last 200 days.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.17 and a Gross Margin at +71.40. Zendesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.84.

Return on Total Capital for ZEN is now -16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.55. Additionally, ZEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] managed to generate an average of -$47,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zendesk Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

There are presently around $12,364 million, or 98.92% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,777,429, which is approximately -10.052% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,476,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in ZEN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $787.7 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly 16.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zendesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 15,163,336 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 15,063,299 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 83,362,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,589,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,176,699 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,674,035 shares during the same period.