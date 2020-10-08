Market cap of Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] reaches 457.61M – now what?

Forum Merger II Corporation [NASDAQ: FMCI] gained 5.22% on the last trading session, reaching $22.16 price per share at the time. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Tattooed Chef Reports Record Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 and Forum Merger II Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination.

Record Preliminary Revenue of $41.0 Million for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020.

Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination with Tattooed Chef to be Held on October 15, 2020.

Forum Merger II Corporation represents 20.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $457.61 million with the latest information. FMCI stock price has been found in the range of $21.15 to $22.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, FMCI reached a trading volume of 1331996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forum Merger II Corporation is set at 2.76 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.43.

Trading performance analysis for FMCI stock

Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.26. With this latest performance, FMCI shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.84, while it was recorded at 22.66 for the last single week of trading, and 13.73 for the last 200 days.

Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FMCI is now -0.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] managed to generate an average of $1,175,084 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]

There are presently around $132 million, or 97.77% of FMCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMCI stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 1,977,916, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.89% of the total institutional ownership; OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 1,369,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.35 million in FMCI stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $8.29 million in FMCI stock with ownership of nearly -69.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in Forum Merger II Corporation [NASDAQ:FMCI] by around 3,750,554 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 17,399,378 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 15,214,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,935,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMCI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,723,125 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 15,416,751 shares during the same period.