Market cap of Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] reaches 1650.00B – now what?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] gained 3.09% on the last trading session, reaching $3195.69 price per share at the time. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Amazon Launches Innovative “Right Now Needs Fund” to Help Remove Barriers to Learning for Thousands of Students In Need Across 59 Northern Virginia Schools Amid COVID-19.

Amazon’s $1 million donation to ensure students within Arlington Public Schools and Alexandria City Public Schools can secure basic necessities, including food, school supplies, hygiene products, and more.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Communities In Schools NOVA today announced Amazon is making a $1 million donation to support the immediate needs of thousands of students from underserved communities in Northern Virginia amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Communities In Schools NOVA will distribute Amazon’s donation through its innovative “Right Now Needs Fund”—a flexible fund designed to meet the basic needs of schoolchildren and help eliminate barriers to learning. The Right Now Needs Fund in Northern Virginia will provide students with immediate access to urgently needed items including food, clothing, and school supplies across all 41 Arlington Public Schools and programs and all 18 Alexandria City Public Schools.

Amazon.com Inc. represents 500.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1650.00 billion with the latest information. AMZN stock price has been found in the range of $3,132.385 to $3,200.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 4292096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $3704.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $3925 to $4500. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3860, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 107.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 138.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 61.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,194.03, while it was recorded at 3,168.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2,504.27 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.13.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.94. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $14,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc. posted 4.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 36.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $932,479 million, or 59.50% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,974,031, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,918,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.22 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $52.23 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 0.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,692 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 10,092,849 shares. Additionally, 1,385 investors decreased positions by around 46,138,648 shares, while 268 investors held positions by with 235,561,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,792,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,172,124 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 975,087 shares during the same period.