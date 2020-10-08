Market Analysts see YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] gaining to $48. Time to buy?

YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YETI] closed the trading session at $50.00 on 10/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.88, while the highest price level was $50.95. The company report on September 1, 2020 that YETI Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Reintjes, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Carbone, will be participating in a fireside chat presentation at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference on September 10, 2020 at 3:20 PM ET. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live under “Events” at http://investors.yeti.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.76 percent and weekly performance of 10.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 125.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, YETI reached to a volume of 1146141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YETI shares is $56.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YETI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for YETI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $31 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for YETI Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on YETI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YETI Holdings Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for YETI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for YETI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.33. With this latest performance, YETI shares gained by 2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YETI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.83, while it was recorded at 48.04 for the last single week of trading, and 36.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +51.38. YETI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.52.

Return on Total Capital for YETI is now 21.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 284.31. Additionally, YETI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 265.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] managed to generate an average of $63,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.YETI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, YETI Holdings Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $4,075 million, or 99.52% of YETI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YETI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,341,936, which is approximately 190.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,913,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.67 million in YETI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $389.48 million in YETI stock with ownership of nearly 51.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YETI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YETI] by around 28,861,437 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 8,338,642 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 44,300,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,500,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YETI stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,460,566 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,413,691 shares during the same period.