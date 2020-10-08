Market Analysts see PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gaining to $201. Time to buy?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] traded at a high on 10/07/20, posting a 1.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $194.61. The company report on September 24, 2020 that PayPal Announces Recipients of $5 Million Community Partner Grants to Support and Sustain Black Businesses and Communities.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. today named 20 nonprofit community partners that will receive grants and contributions totaling $5 million to support Black-owned businesses across the U.S. in their recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants are part of PayPal’s $530 million commitment announced in June to support Black-owned businesses, strengthen minority communities and fight for racial equity and economic equality.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put enormous pressure on small businesses, and has been especially devastating for Black-owned businesses and communities,” said Dan Schulman, president and CEO, PayPal. “To rebuild and succeed over the long-term, it’s important for these businesses to have a strong ecosystem of support. Through our grants to effective community nonprofits, PayPal is working to support and strengthen Black-owned businesses and catalyze the critical work these organizations are doing to sustain Black-owned businesses and communities now and in the future.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4212685 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at 2.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.54%.

The market cap for PYPL stock reached $234.46 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 4212685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $219.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $194 to $228, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on PYPL stock. On July 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PYPL shares from 190 to 218.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 6.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 42.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has PYPL stock performed recently?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.62, while it was recorded at 194.39 for the last single week of trading, and 146.15 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +52.28. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.02.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 12.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.41. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $105,991 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 23.39%.

Insider trade positions for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $192,955 million, or 86.30% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,736,283, which is approximately 0.032% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,233,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.61 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $9.2 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -5.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,050 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 61,330,446 shares. Additionally, 890 investors decreased positions by around 56,083,903 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 874,080,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 991,494,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 339 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,485,243 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,019,886 shares during the same period.