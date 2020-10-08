Market Analysts see NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NSTG] closed the trading session at $41.96 on 10/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.03, while the highest price level was $45.235. The company report on October 8, 2020 that NanoString Technologies Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of $200 Million of Common Stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $40.00 per share pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement, for gross proceeds of $200.0 million. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $150.0 million of shares of common stock offered. NanoString has granted to the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price. NanoString intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about October 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.83 percent and weekly performance of -6.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 55.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 367.71K shares, NSTG reached to a volume of 1413351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSTG shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NanoString Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2019, representing the official price target for NanoString Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoString Technologies Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40.

NSTG stock trade performance evaluation

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, NSTG shares gained by 10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.53, while it was recorded at 43.78 for the last single week of trading, and 32.72 for the last 200 days.

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.86 and a Gross Margin at +65.67. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.41.

Return on Total Capital for NSTG is now -52.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.58. Additionally, NSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] managed to generate an average of -$73,858 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.NanoString Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NanoString Technologies Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSTG.

NanoString Technologies Inc. [NSTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,818 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSTG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,631,792, which is approximately 87.866% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,474,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.73 million in NSTG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $149.06 million in NSTG stock with ownership of nearly 9.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoString Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in NanoString Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NSTG] by around 6,662,903 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 5,500,271 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 31,169,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,332,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSTG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 580,665 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 905,098 shares during the same period.