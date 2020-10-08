Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] Revenue clocked in at $258.00 million, up 469.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] price surged by 2.27 percent to reach at $3.17. The company report on October 1, 2020 that Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Livongo Health, Inc..

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Livongo Health, Inc. (“Livongo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: LVGO) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Livongo by Teladoc Health, Inc. (“Teladoc”) and Tempranillo Merger Sub Inc. (“Merger Sub”) announced on August 5, 2020 (the “Complaint”). The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Livongo, its Board of Directors (the “Board”), Teladoc, and Merger Sub, is captioned Kent v. Livongo Health, Inc., Case No. 1:20-cv-01213 (D. Del.).

A sum of 1821795 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.26M shares. Livongo Health Inc. shares reached a high of $147.55 and dropped to a low of $141.46 until finishing in the latest session at $142.81.

The one-year LVGO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.51. The average equity rating for LVGO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVGO shares is $130.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Livongo Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Livongo Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livongo Health Inc. is set at 6.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.25.

LVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, LVGO shares gained by 16.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 345.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 647.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.05 for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.71, while it was recorded at 141.73 for the last single week of trading, and 67.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Livongo Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.84 and a Gross Margin at +72.25. Livongo Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.47.

Return on Total Capital for LVGO is now -18.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] managed to generate an average of -$89,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Livongo Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.50 and a Current Ratio set at 19.90.

LVGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Livongo Health Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVGO.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,973 million, or 74.70% of LVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,280,464, which is approximately 18.968% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,210,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $601.29 million in LVGO stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $338.5 million in LVGO stock with ownership of nearly -48.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livongo Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO] by around 17,939,146 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 14,192,181 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 9,695,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,827,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVGO stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,783,646 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,330,292 shares during the same period.