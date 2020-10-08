Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain 167.37% so far this year. What now?

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] traded at a high on 10/07/20, posting a 4.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.27. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Heat Biologics Issued Additional Patent on gp96 Combination Platform Therapy with T-cell Co-Stimulator.

New patent covers ICOS T cell co-stimulation in combination with Heat’s proprietary gp96 platform.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today announced it has been issued a new US patent (US Patent No. 10,780,161) covering compositions of matter that are part of Heat’s gp96 platform (antigen presentation, T cell activation, TLR activation) in combination with Inducible T cell Co-stimulator (ICOS) ligand or ICOSL, a T cell immune booster, in a single therapy. The goal of the combination therapy is to boost immunity to potentially overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and address the needs of patients refractory to current therapies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4263374 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Heat Biologics Inc. stands at 5.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.49%.

The market cap for HTBX stock reached $191.76 million, with 156.98 million shares outstanding and 143.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.64M shares, HTBX reached a trading volume of 4263374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Heat Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2016, representing the official price target for Heat Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on HTBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heat Biologics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, HTBX shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4751, while it was recorded at 1.2400 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9046 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -636.11. Heat Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -656.51.

Return on Total Capital for HTBX is now -85.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.21. Additionally, HTBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] managed to generate an average of -$556,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Heat Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heat Biologics Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTBX.

There are presently around $13 million, or 12.00% of HTBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTBX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,032,074, which is approximately 68.581% of the company’s market cap and around 6.04% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNUS FINANCIAL GROUP LLC, holding 2,246,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 million in HTBX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.85 million in HTBX stock with ownership of nearly 6.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heat Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX] by around 4,666,871 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,725,093 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,099,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,491,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTBX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 225,459 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 131,650 shares during the same period.