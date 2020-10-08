Evercore ISI lifts Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.92% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.26%.

The one-year Royalty Pharma plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.24. The average equity rating for RPRX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.82 billion, with 353.98 million shares outstanding and 309.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, RPRX stock reached a trading volume of 1110324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $52.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Royalty Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on RPRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46.

RPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.57 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.24, while it was recorded at 42.87 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Royalty Pharma plc Fundamentals:

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

RPRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 6.80%.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,472 million, or 40.70% of RPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 46,015,330, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,356,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $716.41 million in RPRX stocks shares; and HARVARD MANAGEMENT CO INC, currently with $643.46 million in RPRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ:RPRX] by around 147,746,857 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 21,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,767,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPRX stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,739,122 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.