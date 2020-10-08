Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] gain 8.90% so far this year. What now?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.82%. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Elanco Announces Restructuring to Drive Synergies From Bayer Animal Health Acquisition.

Initial Actions Expected to Create at Least $100 Million in Annual SavingsDe-Leveraging Begins with $100 Million Term Loan Repayment.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) today announced its first business restructuring just two months following the closing of its acquisition of Bayer Animal Health. The company also noted it has started to de-lever by making a $100 million payment on its term loan.

Over the last 12 months, ELAN stock rose by 20.20%. The one-year Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.53. The average equity rating for ELAN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.04 billion, with 413.20 million shares outstanding and 397.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, ELAN stock reached a trading volume of 21259749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $26.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ELAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97.

ELAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.82. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.85 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.74, while it was recorded at 28.74 for the last single week of trading, and 25.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.21.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.00. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of $11,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

ELAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 7.85%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,687 million, or 86.10% of ELAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 45,879,978, which is approximately -1.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,125,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.1 billion in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 56,330,341 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 64,555,788 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 274,712,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,598,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,232,084 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 10,335,307 shares during the same period.