DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is -52.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] closed the trading session at $5.30 on 10/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.265, while the highest price level was $5.50.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.17 percent and weekly performance of 4.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, DRH reached to a volume of 1995556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $5.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on DRH stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DRH shares from 9 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

DRH stock trade performance evaluation

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, DRH shares dropped by -8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.22, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 6.57 for the last 200 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.91. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.55.

Return on Total Capital for DRH is now 2.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.42. Additionally, DRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] managed to generate an average of $5,914,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company go to -9.50%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,082 million, or 96.30% of DRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,110,983, which is approximately -1.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,393,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.38 million in DRH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $62.71 million in DRH stock with ownership of nearly 3.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH] by around 31,676,965 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 38,105,560 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 134,449,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,231,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,619,273 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,078,363 shares during the same period.