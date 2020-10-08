Deere & Company [DE] is 33.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] price surged by 1.97 percent to reach at $4.45. The company report on September 15, 2020 that John Deere, the National Black Growers Council, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund announce coalition to preserve heirs’ property in rural U.S. communities.

– The coalition, LEAP (Legislation, Education, Advocacy, and Production Systems), will focus on addressing the decades long issue of heirs’ rights as well as improving the livelihoods of Black farmers.

John Deere (NYSE:DE), the National Black Growers Council (NBGC), and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) announced today they are establishing a coalition focused on the work needed to improve the livelihoods of Black farmers with a particular emphasis on the preservation of heirs’ property in rural communities throughout the United States.

A sum of 1027730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. Deere & Company shares reached a high of $232.53 and dropped to a low of $228.105 until finishing in the latest session at $230.57.

The one-year DE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.48. The average equity rating for DE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Deere & Company [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $220.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $215, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on DE stock. On August 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DE shares from 140 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 6.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.67.

DE Stock Performance Analysis:

Deere & Company [DE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, DE shares gained by 9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.80 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.84, while it was recorded at 225.50 for the last single week of trading, and 167.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deere & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.44 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.29.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 10.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.21. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $44,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.

DE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deere & Company posted 2.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 8.46%.

Deere & Company [DE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,833 million, or 80.70% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,680,065, which is approximately -2.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,127,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.41 billion in DE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.7 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly 0.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 484 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 13,993,433 shares. Additionally, 531 investors decreased positions by around 11,078,997 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 191,057,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,129,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 642,748 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,851,404 shares during the same period.