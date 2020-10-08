CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] Is Currently 5.10 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] gained 5.10% or 0.37 points to close at $7.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1420468 shares. The company report on October 1, 2020 that CymaBay Therapeutics to Present Data from its Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with NASH at The Liver Meeting® 2020.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that data from a Phase 2 study of seladelpar in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) will be delivered during The Liver Meeting Digital Experience™ 2020 (TLMdX) of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) which will be held online November 13th – 16th.

The presentation titled “A 52-Week Multi-Center Double-Blind Randomized Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar, a potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPAR-delta) agonist, in Patients with Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH),” 1 will be delivered by Dr. Stephen A. Harrison, MD, Medical Director of Pinnacle Clinical Research. This electronic poster presentation has been selected by AASLD for special recognition as a “Poster of Distinction” and will highlight the effects of seladelpar on liver fat, liver enzymes, and key histologic endpoints recognized by regulators for registration including NASH resolution and reduction in fibrosis.

It opened the trading session at $7.38, the shares rose to $7.82 and dropped to $7.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CBAY points out that the company has recorded 385.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -529.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, CBAY reached to a volume of 1420468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

Trading performance analysis for CBAY stock

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 34.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 385.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.19 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 7.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -57.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.15. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,713,467 per employee.CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAY.

An analysis of insider ownership at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

There are presently around $452 million, or 86.60% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,616,562, which is approximately 1.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.01 million in CBAY stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $25.8 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly 39.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 17,052,294 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 16,400,826 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 25,818,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,272,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,719,463 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,875,478 shares during the same period.