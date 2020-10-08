CVD Equipment Corporation [CVV] Is Currently 92.62 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CVD Equipment Corporation [NASDAQ: CVV] jumped around 2.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.74 at the close of the session, up 92.62%. The company report on July 14, 2020 that CVD, Dymax & Keyence Collaborate to Accelerate ECMO Development.

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) today announced that its subsidiary, CVD Materials Corporation (CVDM), will together with Dymax Corporation and Keyence Corporation of America collaborate in an effort to accelerate the development of CVDM’s novel c-VACNT™ Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) platform. ECMO devices are used to add Oxygen and remove Carbon Dioxide from a blood stream during periods when the patient’s lungs are not performing at appropriate levels. Typically, they are used during heart / lung surgery, but have recently been used as a last resort for recovery from COVID-19 illness.

CVDM will incorporate Dymax’s UV curing materials and Keyence’s 2D scanning technology for manufacturing ECMO prototype test devices based on CVDM’s patent pending c-VACNT™ materials platform. This multi company collaboration is intended to facilitate manufacturing for a range of novel ECMO devices for in-vitro and in-vivo tests to document their efficiency and safety.

CVD Equipment Corporation stock is now 78.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVV Stock saw the intraday high of $7.47 and lowest of $3.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.59, which means current price is +194.36% above from all time high which was touched on 10/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 34.06K shares, CVV reached a trading volume of 44096223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVD Equipment Corporation [CVV]?

Northland Capital have made an estimate for CVD Equipment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVD Equipment Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

How has CVV stock performed recently?

CVD Equipment Corporation [CVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 87.58. With this latest performance, CVV shares gained by 101.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.28 for CVD Equipment Corporation [CVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

CVD Equipment Corporation [CVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVD Equipment Corporation [CVV] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.39 and a Gross Margin at +14.23. CVD Equipment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.21.

Return on Total Capital for CVV is now -11.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVD Equipment Corporation [CVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.23. Additionally, CVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVD Equipment Corporation [CVV] managed to generate an average of -$36,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.CVD Equipment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for CVD Equipment Corporation [CVV]

There are presently around $4 million, or 11.60% of CVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVV stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 259,414, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 244,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 million in CVV stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.74 million in CVV stock with ownership of nearly 2.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVD Equipment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in CVD Equipment Corporation [NASDAQ:CVV] by around 3,935 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 120,749 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 644,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 769,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVV stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 117,393 shares during the same period.