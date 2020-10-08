Cree Inc. [CREE] moved up 3.49: Why It’s Important

Cree Inc. [NASDAQ: CREE] gained 3.49% on the last trading session, reaching $67.92 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Cree Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020.

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) today announced revenue of $205.7 million for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, ended June 28, 2020. This represents an 18% decrease compared to revenue of $251.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, and a 5% decrease compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest for the fourth quarter was $39.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of $34.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $20.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 of $11.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.

For fiscal year 2020, Cree reported revenue of $903.9 million, which represents a 16% decrease when compared to revenue of $1,080.0 million for fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss attributable to controlling interest from continuing operations was $191.7 million, or $1.78 per diluted share. This compares to a GAAP net loss attributable to controlling interest from continuing operations of $57.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for fiscal 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest for fiscal year 2020 was $49.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of $76.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for fiscal 2019.

Cree Inc. represents 109.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.66 billion with the latest information. CREE stock price has been found in the range of $66.73 to $68.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, CREE reached a trading volume of 1228739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CREE shares is $65.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CREE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Cree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Cree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CREE stock. On June 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CREE shares from 54 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cree Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.10.

Cree Inc. [CREE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.56. With this latest performance, CREE shares gained by 16.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.03 for Cree Inc. [CREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.18, while it was recorded at 65.95 for the last single week of trading, and 52.87 for the last 200 days.

Cree Inc. [CREE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cree Inc. [CREE] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.13 and a Gross Margin at +25.87. Cree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.21.

Return on Total Capital for CREE is now -6.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cree Inc. [CREE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.01. Additionally, CREE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cree Inc. [CREE] managed to generate an average of -$37,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Cree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Cree Inc. [CREE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cree Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CREE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cree Inc. [CREE]

There are presently around $7,746 million, or 97.91% of CREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 13,105,218, which is approximately -1.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,637,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $790.41 million in CREE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $692.4 million in CREE stock with ownership of nearly -0.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Cree Inc. [NASDAQ:CREE] by around 17,979,599 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 9,289,554 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 86,777,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,046,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREE stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,688,022 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,198,846 shares during the same period.