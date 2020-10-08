BMO Capital Markets lifts NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] price surged by 0.69 percent to reach at $3.76.

A sum of 19531679 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.27M shares. NVIDIA Corporation shares reached a high of $565.68 and dropped to a low of $546.60 until finishing in the latest session at $549.46.

The one-year NVDA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.54. The average equity rating for NVDA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $552.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $525 to $600. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $600 to $700, while Needham kept a Buy rating on NVDA stock. On September 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 540 to 600.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 24.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 77.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.50.

NVDA Stock Performance Analysis:

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 492.54, while it was recorded at 540.69 for the last single week of trading, and 348.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NVIDIA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.48 and a Gross Margin at +62.13. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.61.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 22.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.66. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $202,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

NVDA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NVIDIA Corporation posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 17.44%.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $234,163 million, or 70.80% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,018,971, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 46,517,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.56 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.96 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly 1.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,058 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 21,232,868 shares. Additionally, 765 investors decreased positions by around 26,116,489 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 378,819,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,168,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 256 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,978,375 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,848,013 shares during the same period.