Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Stock trading around $189.14 per share: What’s Next?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] jumped around 7.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $189.14 at the close of the session, up 4.00%. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Beyond Meat® To Expand Walmart Distribution.

Beyond Meat to triple distribution of the Beyond Burger® to more than 2,400 Walmart locations nationwide.

Beyond Meat Inc. stock is now 150.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BYND Stock saw the intraday high of $191.60 and lowest of $184.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 186.70, which means current price is +292.57% above from all time high which was touched on 10/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 5146362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $123.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BYND stock. On August 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BYND shares from 123 to 141.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 9.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

How has BYND stock performed recently?

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.90. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 40.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 172.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.38 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.54, while it was recorded at 176.67 for the last single week of trading, and 117.44 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.66. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.03. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$26,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND.

Insider trade positions for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $3,781 million, or 32.80% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,419,863, which is approximately 8.988% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,506,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.99 million in BYND stocks shares; and DISCOVERY VALUE FUND, currently with $154.77 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 152.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,133,404 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 4,496,405 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 8,358,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,988,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,192,071 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,323,534 shares during the same period.