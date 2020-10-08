Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $143

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] gained 0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $142.26 price per share at the time.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. represents 429.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.72 billion with the latest information. ADP stock price has been found in the range of $140.01 to $145.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, ADP reached a trading volume of 2205837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $149.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 43.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ADP stock

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, ADP shares gained by 2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.52, while it was recorded at 139.82 for the last single week of trading, and 148.67 for the last 200 days.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.53 and a Gross Margin at +45.96. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Total Capital for ADP is now 39.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.73. Additionally, ADP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] managed to generate an average of $42,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. posted 1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 10.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

There are presently around $49,176 million, or 81.40% of ADP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,567,267, which is approximately -1.634% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,146,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.57 billion in ADP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.69 billion in ADP stock with ownership of nearly -1.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 667 institutional holders increased their position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP] by around 23,266,006 shares. Additionally, 723 investors decreased positions by around 25,318,124 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 297,089,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,674,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADP stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,348,377 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,236,722 shares during the same period.