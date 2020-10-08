Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] Is Currently 0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.39% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.83%. The company report on October 8, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Anaplan Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 23, 2020 – PLAN.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 7, 2020) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Anaplan Inc. (“Anaplan”) (NYSE: PLAN) between November 21, 2019 and February 26, 2020. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:.

Over the last 12 months, PLAN stock rose by 30.38%. The one-year Anaplan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.26. The average equity rating for PLAN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.78 billion, with 138.34 million shares outstanding and 127.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, PLAN stock reached a trading volume of 1766461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $64.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $55 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. On August 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PLAN shares from 41 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

PLAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, PLAN shares gained by 9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.40 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.49, while it was recorded at 62.73 for the last single week of trading, and 48.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anaplan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.28 and a Gross Margin at +73.92. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.88.

Return on Total Capital for PLAN is now -44.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, PLAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] managed to generate an average of -$93,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

PLAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anaplan Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAN.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,100 million, or 97.40% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,371,518, which is approximately 20.204% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,632,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.71 million in PLAN stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $422.06 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anaplan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 37,122,325 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 27,923,813 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 65,465,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,512,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,611,206 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 8,905,407 shares during the same period.