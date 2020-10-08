American Well Corporation [AMWL] Revenue clocked in at $202.10 million, up 67.92% YTD: What’s Next?

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] jumped around 2.88 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $38.74 at the close of the session, up 8.03%. The company report on October 6, 2020 that New Amwell Research Finds Telehealth Use Will Accelerate Post-Pandemic.

Virtual specialty and scheduled visits outrun virtual urgent care, indicating rapid shift towards a hybrid virtual care model.

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, today released the results of its annual Physician and Consumer Survey. The results show physicians and consumers expect to use telehealth more often following COVID-19 than they did before the pandemic. Telehealth usage is up considerably in 2020, with 22% of consumers and 80% of physicians having a virtual visit this year, up from 8% and 22%, respectively, in 2019. This adoption is largely driven by a shift to scheduled visits across all specialties, whereas prior to COVID-19 the majority of visits were for on-demand urgent care.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, AMWL reached a trading volume of 5615878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Well Corporation [AMWL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.42.

How has AMWL stock performed recently?

American Well Corporation [AMWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum, while it was recorded at 33.04 for the last single week of trading.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.62 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.57.

Return on Total Capital for AMWL is now -24.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.84. Additionally, AMWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] managed to generate an average of -$127,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.