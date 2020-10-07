Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] is -18.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE: VOYA] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $51.24 during the day while it closed the day at $49.75.

Voya Financial Inc. stock has also gained 4.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VOYA stock has inclined by 5.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.40% and lost -18.42% year-on date.

The market cap for VOYA stock reached $6.25 billion, with 126.20 million shares outstanding and 125.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, VOYA reached a trading volume of 1408857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOYA shares is $60.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Voya Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Voya Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on VOYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voya Financial Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for VOYA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.61.

VOYA stock trade performance evaluation

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, VOYA shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.69, while it was recorded at 48.61 for the last single week of trading, and 49.74 for the last 200 days.

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.56. Voya Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for VOYA is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.38. Additionally, VOYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] managed to generate an average of $119,167 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Voya Financial Inc. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Voya Financial Inc. go to 26.31%.

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,673 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,236,752, which is approximately -10.721% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 10,179,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $506.44 million in VOYA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $390.67 million in VOYA stock with ownership of nearly -2.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Voya Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE:VOYA] by around 10,961,764 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 11,407,450 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 111,758,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,128,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOYA stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,246,282 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,027,247 shares during the same period.