Teradata Corporation [TDC] moved up 2.14: Why It’s Important

Teradata Corporation [NYSE: TDC] gained 2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $21.96 price per share at the time.

Teradata Corporation represents 108.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.45 billion with the latest information. TDC stock price has been found in the range of $21.54 to $22.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, TDC reached a trading volume of 1054581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teradata Corporation [TDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDC shares is $24.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Teradata Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $30 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Teradata Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $30, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on TDC stock. On November 08, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TDC shares from 60 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradata Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TDC stock

Teradata Corporation [TDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, TDC shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for Teradata Corporation [TDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.95, while it was recorded at 22.02 for the last single week of trading, and 22.47 for the last 200 days.

Teradata Corporation [TDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradata Corporation [TDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.26 and a Gross Margin at +50.29. Teradata Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.05.

Return on Total Capital for TDC is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 254.58. Additionally, TDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] managed to generate an average of -$2,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradata Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Teradata Corporation [TDC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teradata Corporation posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradata Corporation go to 28.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teradata Corporation [TDC]

There are presently around $2,429 million, or 98.86% of TDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDC stocks are: FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14,020,642, which is approximately -7.678% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,486,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.21 million in TDC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $242.41 million in TDC stock with ownership of nearly -5.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradata Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Teradata Corporation [NYSE:TDC] by around 9,689,341 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 7,736,825 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 93,198,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,624,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,186,948 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,167,345 shares during the same period.