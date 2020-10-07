TD Securities lifts Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] gained 2.05% or 0.54 points to close at $26.90 with a heavy trading volume of 1828483 shares.

It opened the trading session at $26.57, the shares rose to $28.28 and dropped to $26.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAXR points out that the company has recorded 160.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -295.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, MAXR reached to a volume of 1828483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81.

Trading performance analysis for MAXR stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, MAXR shares gained by 13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.47, while it was recorded at 26.18 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +18.91. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.98.

Return on Total Capital for MAXR is now 0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 423.52. Additionally, MAXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 412.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] managed to generate an average of $18,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxar Technologies Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxar Technologies Inc. go to 5.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

There are presently around $1,227 million, or 79.90% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,240,311, which is approximately -5.096% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,504,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.17 million in MAXR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $118.93 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly 2.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 6,641,166 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 5,939,568 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 33,036,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,617,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,315,962 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,031,921 shares during the same period.