Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Revenue clocked in at $402.70 million, down -3.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.13% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.41%.

The one-year Snowflake Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.34. The average equity rating for SNOW stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.70 billion, with 296.63 million shares outstanding and 36.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, SNOW stock reached a trading volume of 1559307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $212.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Summit Insights analysts kept a Sell rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 26.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 180.54.

SNOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41.

Insight into Snowflake Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.26 and a Gross Margin at +55.97. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.65.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -58.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.93. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Insider Position Details

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 1,152 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,152 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.