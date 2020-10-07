Wednesday, October 7, 2020
type here...
Finance

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] is -11.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Market

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] stock Reiterated by Cowen analyst, price target now $102

Misty Lee - 0
Microchip Technology Incorporated stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Goldman Upgrade HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Market

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] moved up 7.73: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Ocugen Inc. gained 7.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.33 price per share at the time. Ocugen Inc. represents 135.01 million in...
Read more
Industry

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] stock Reiterated by Cowen analyst, price target now $150

Misty Lee - 0
Qorvo Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.82% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SAGE] jumped around 3.97 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $64.12 at the close of the session, up 6.60%.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -11.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAGE Stock saw the intraday high of $66.29 and lowest of $60.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 155.33, which means current price is +156.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 640.57K shares, SAGE reached a trading volume of 1465706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAGE shares is $78.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAGE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sage Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 381.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.28.

How has SAGE stock performed recently?

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, SAGE shares gained by 24.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.32 for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.72, while it was recorded at 60.67 for the last single week of trading, and 49.40 for the last 200 days.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10310.48 and a Gross Margin at +60.93. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9904.46.

Return on Total Capital for SAGE is now -76.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.93. Additionally, SAGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] managed to generate an average of -$1,007,760 per employee.Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Earnings analysis for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. posted -3.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. go to 13.10%.

Insider trade positions for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]

There are presently around $3,439 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAGE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,787,672, which is approximately 0.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,733,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.48 million in SAGE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $204.24 million in SAGE stock with ownership of nearly 15.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SAGE] by around 9,661,038 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 10,873,162 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 33,098,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,632,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAGE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,546,807 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,841,476 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket Analysts see MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gaining to $3. Time to buy?
Next articleCyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] stock Resumed by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $24

More articles

Finance

Market cap of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] reaches 235.38M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Ideanomics Inc. traded at a high on 10/06/20, posting a 4.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.95. The results...
Read more
Finance

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] Revenue clocked in at $1.69 billion, up 4.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. jumped around 0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.01 at the close of the session, up 4.97%....
Read more
Finance

Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] Stock trading around $10.32 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Kirkland's Inc. traded at a high on 10/06/20, posting a 5.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.32. The results...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

why South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.78

Caleb Clifford - 0
South Jersey Industries Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.71% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Market

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN] Stock trading around $0.90 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 3.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.90 price per share at the time. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 64.00...
Read more
Industry

Avalara Inc. [AVLR] gain 89.08% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Avalara Inc. surged by $5.29 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $144.44 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] reaches 235.38M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Ideanomics Inc. traded at a high on 10/06/20, posting a 4.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.95. The results...
Read more
Companies

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] is 195.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
OPKO Health Inc. price surged by 4.57 percent to reach at $0.19. A sum of 13558983 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

why South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.78

Caleb Clifford - 0
South Jersey Industries Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.71% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Market

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN] Stock trading around $0.90 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 3.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.90 price per share at the time. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 64.00...
Read more

Popular Category